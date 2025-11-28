iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8%

DVY stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.