Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $GLRE is Orchard Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Orchard Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 238,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,169 shares during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re comprises about 3.8% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ursuline F. Foley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 54,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,972. This represents a 10.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas James Curnock sold 9,942 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $125,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,216.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 23.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.5%

GLRE stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.60. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.38.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $146.07 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

