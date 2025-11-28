Orchard Capital Management LLC Sells 21,408 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Orchard Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Triumph Financial comprises 2.0% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.