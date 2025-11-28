Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 800.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 98.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78,984 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.77%.The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.74%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

