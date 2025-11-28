iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $127,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $247.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $252.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

