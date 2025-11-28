2,710 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Bought by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Carvana by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Carvana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $49,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $358.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total value of $4,646,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,011,088.02. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 32,370 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.68, for a total value of $9,765,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,830,766.08. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,452 shares of company stock worth $129,993,132. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.