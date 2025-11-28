Virtue Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $122.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

