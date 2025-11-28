Virtue Capital Management LLC Invests $875,000 in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,535,000 after buying an additional 568,261 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,936.80. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,473. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IRTC. Bank of America began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $186.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

