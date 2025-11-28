Orchard Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Orchard Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,124 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions comprises 1.0% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AESI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AESI. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

