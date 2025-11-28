Orchard Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet makes up about 1.7% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $678.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

