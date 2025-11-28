Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $240.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.