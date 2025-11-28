Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $52.68 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,682,000. Celestica accounts for about 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at $332.45 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.86.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

