70,449 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 70,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of REGN opened at $784.61 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $800.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

