Roblox Corporation $RBLX Holdings Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,507 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $70,254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,993,000 after buying an additional 1,513,608 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,041,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $1,008,020.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,267.76. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $251,624.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,088.48. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $92.88 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

