Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 186,213 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 359.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 764,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,406,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,981,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

