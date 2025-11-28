Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $17.09 Million Stake in Tenaris S.A. $TS

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540,610 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 253,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 319,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenaris by 106.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tenaris from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 291.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Tenaris Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.