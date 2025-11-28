Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566,760 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health makes up about 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $63,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,439 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,321.75. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

View Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.