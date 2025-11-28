Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 359,335 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 170.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $26,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $705,398,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 803,240 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at $14,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,754,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $9,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. UBS Group lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This trade represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $38,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 784,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,823,270.83. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

