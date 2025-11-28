NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,000. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 9.8% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 437,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,404,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

