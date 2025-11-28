Analyzing Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and Organon & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,908.50% -67.53% -63.01% Organon & Co. 7.95% 143.47% 7.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organon & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 1 0 0 1.50 Organon & Co. 3 2 1 1 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aclarion and Organon & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. Given Organon & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Aclarion.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Organon & Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $50,000.00 83.08 -$6.99 million ($15.00) -0.41 Organon & Co. $6.30 billion 0.32 $864.00 million $1.92 4.05

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organon & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aclarion has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Aclarion on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co. is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.