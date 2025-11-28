DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 6948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.0666.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DPM Metals has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get DPM Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPMLF

DPM Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.66.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $267.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 37.07%. On average, analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DPM Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. DPM Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About DPM Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.