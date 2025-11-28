DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 6948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.0666.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DPM Metals has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPMLF
DPM Metals Stock Performance
DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $267.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 37.07%. On average, analysts forecast that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
DPM Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. DPM Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.
About DPM Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Further Reading
