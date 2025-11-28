SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 99,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 35,674 shares.The stock last traded at $145.33 and had previously closed at $143.31.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $605.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

