Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,492 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 3.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $64,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,904,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,586,000 after acquiring an additional 771,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,952,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,150,000 after purchasing an additional 502,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $133.33 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

