Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF $EWH

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 564,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,570 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

