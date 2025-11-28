Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.66. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $159.99 and a one year high of $205.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

