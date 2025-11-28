Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.89 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 18988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBDRY. DZ Bank cut Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Iberdrola Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola S.A. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

