zSpace (ZSPC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare zSpace to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for zSpace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zSpace 1 1 4 0 2.50 zSpace Competitors 2035 10640 20932 584 2.59

zSpace currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,341.53%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 33.15%. Given zSpace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe zSpace is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of zSpace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares zSpace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio zSpace $31.55 million -$20.82 million -0.49 zSpace Competitors $2.25 billion $336.98 million -27.56

zSpace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than zSpace. zSpace is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares zSpace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zSpace -68.88% N/A -177.47% zSpace Competitors -224.57% -66.58% -6.24%

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications. zSpace Technologies Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

