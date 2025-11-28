NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.7790, with a volume of 240725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAMS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 2.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.05.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $31,487.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,666,321.36. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,450. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.