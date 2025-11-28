1,040,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Purchased by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,040,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $33,738,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 246,557 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

