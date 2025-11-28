Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.10 and last traded at $54.1350, with a volume of 249852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,678.56. This represents a 51.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 147.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Astronics by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Astronics by 41.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Astronics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

