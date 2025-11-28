Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

