Virtue Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 245,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.