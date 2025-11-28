Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,973 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,082.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.