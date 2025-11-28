Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 4.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.