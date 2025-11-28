Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 4.6% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

