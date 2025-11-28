Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 36,072 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,482,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of British American Tobacco worth $117,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,021,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,318,000 after buying an additional 2,040,011 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,175 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,774,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of BTI stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

