Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $44.92 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $534,777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

