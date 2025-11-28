Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 88,358 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $678,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 163,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,569,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 286,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 144.5% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 264,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 156,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

