Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,665 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.4% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Salesforce worth $806,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after buying an additional 1,865,297 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $467,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

