Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $369,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 104,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 779,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

