Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TSE:RPI.UN opened at C$28.50 on Friday. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$25.90 and a 1 year high of C$34.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$323.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

RICHARDS Packaging business model has changed. Originally a manufacturer of glass containers for pharmacies, RICHARDS has become a major North American manufacturer and distributor of containers for the food, pharmaceutical, health & beauty and industrial sectors. While continuing to grow and expand into different areas of healthcare.

