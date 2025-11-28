Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,185 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $73,758,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,883 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Dbs Bank cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

