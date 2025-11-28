Groupama Asset Managment Reduces Position in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,750 shares during the period. Qiagen accounts for about 2.8% of Groupama Asset Managment’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 6.75% of Qiagen worth $721,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Qiagen by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. Qiagen N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

