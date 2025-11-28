Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,177,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,792,209,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.