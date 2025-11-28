Groupama Asset Managment Has $35.13 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $574.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $503.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.