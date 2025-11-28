Groupama Asset Managment Buys 4,590 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,930,530,000 after purchasing an additional 218,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after buying an additional 2,474,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,383,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,621,000 after acquiring an additional 285,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,534,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after purchasing an additional 88,120 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9%

AMT stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average of $202.93. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

