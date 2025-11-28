Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 391.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.11.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.55.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

