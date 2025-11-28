Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,515 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.75 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.