Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 7,439 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $601.03 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $604.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total transaction of $4,428,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,789.12. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total transaction of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. This represents a 86.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,312 shares of company stock worth $16,782,163. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.50.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

