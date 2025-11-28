Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 30,514 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $85,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 468,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $4,881,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,696 shares in the company, valued at $66,977,771.12. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,579,501 shares of company stock valued at $369,601,580. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $206.73 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

