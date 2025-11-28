State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $100.49 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Southern worth $100,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.50 target price (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.03.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

